Mshoza on Moonchild 'nudity': If Beyoncé can do it, why not Moonchild?

Mshoza was so impressed by musician Moonchild this past week that she took to Twitter to sing her praises. But it wasn't only her moves and lyrics that caught her attention, it was her "exposed booty" as well.

Moonchild stole the night at the Samas nominees event last week, where Mshoza was also performing. The OG kwaito musician couldn't hold back her admiration for the "embodiment" of freedom Moonchild represents for her.

She took to Twitter to say as much and her post got tweeps talking.

"So it's okay for the Beyoncés and them to come into our democratic country ngentsula (half-naked) but for our own Moonchild, you ask so many questions?" she asked.