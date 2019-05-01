Voting stations affected by flood

Around 70 voting stations across the Eastern Cape were affected by last week’s killer floods, and now the provincial government is trying to get the South African National Defence Force to help fix washed away bridges and roads, in preparation for the May 8 elections. This was revealed by provincial government spokesman Sonwabo Mbananga in a statement sent out on Tuesday.

