Half a billion dollars raised for cyclone aid in southern Africa

The World Bank on Friday said it had mobilised up to $545m in new resources to help people in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe affected by Cyclone Idai.

This is in addition to nearly $150m in resources that have recently been made available from existing projects. Together, total World Bank support to the three countries' recovery reaches around $700m.

The World Bank is also working with Mozambique and Comoros to assess and respond to Cyclone Kenneth.

"Cyclone Idai caused catastrophic damage earlier this year that affected millions of people, and this tragedy has been compounded by Cyclone Kenneth," said World Bank group president David Malpass, following a tour of Beira's affected areas.

"The World Bank Group is working closely with our partners to help the population recover from these terrible storms, build back stronger than before, and improve countries' resilience to natural disasters."

Mozambique, the country hardest hit by the cyclone, will receive $350m in financing to re-establish the water supply, rebuild damaged public infrastructure and replace crops, and support disease prevention, food security, social protection, and early warning systems in communities.

Malawi will receive $120m in financing to restore agricultural livelihoods, reconstruct priority infrastructure, and support disease surveillance.

An allocation of up to $75m will be made to select UN agencies to support Zimbabweans also affected by Cyclone Idai. "Funds will go toward a harmonised multi-sector livelihood support and recovery operation focused on social welfare and community interventions," the World Bank said in a statement.

Malpass was in Mozambique as part of his first official trip as head of the organisation, on a tour which also included visits to Ethiopia and Madagascar.