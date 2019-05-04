ANC regalia flying off shelves
Hawker sells thousands of items every week to various regions in province
Whenever political parties campaign for elections, T-shirts are always in demand, with residents sometimes more interested in party regalia than electioneering promises.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .