WATCH | He's too cute! Get your first glimpse of the royal baby

Prince Harry gushed about his baby when he announced the news of his son's birth on Monday saying "this little thing is absolutely to die for" — and looking at the sweet little royal, we couldn't agree more.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for snaps with their newborn in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Being a new mother has been "magic", said the Duchess. "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."