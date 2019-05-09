News

Still no sign of 'dangerous' Eastern Cape prisoners

By Iavan Pijoos - 09 May 2019
Police are searching for three prisoners who escaped from the Middledrift Correctional Centre in Mdantsane on Tuesday.
Police are searching for three prisoners who escaped from the Middledrift Correctional Centre in Mdantsane on Tuesday.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

There has been no sign of the three prisoners who escaped from the Middledrift Correctional Centre, Eastern Cape, police said on Thursday morning.

"There has been no new development thus far. We are still searching for them," police spokesman Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said.

The men, identified as Aviwe Light Nkwalase, Andisa Vas and Sizwe Mhlana, escaped on Tuesday.

It was still unclear how they escaped.

The men, who are serving time for robbery and attempted robbery, have been described as dangerous by the police.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

#SouthAfricaElections2019: Through the voter's eyes
#SouthAfricaElections2019: Through the voter's eyes
X