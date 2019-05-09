ANC leads as election results trickle in

With nearly one out of every five votes counted (18.52%), the ANC is in the lead with 53.89%, trailed by the DA (27.14%), the EFF (7.83%), FF+ (3.52%) and the IFP (1.59%).

This is according to the IEC’s results website on Thursday morning, following election day on Wednesday.

The ANC has received 1,08 million votes, the DA 548,141 and the EFF 158,170.

In 2014, the ANC won 62.15% of the vote, the DA 22.23%, the EFF 6.35%, FF+ 0.9% and the IFP 2.4%.

Elections analyst Dawie Scholtz tweeted: “FF+ making huge inroads. Initial turnout data very strongly favouring the DA. ANC up and down in different places. It all adds up to an interesting result.”