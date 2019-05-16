Day Zero on hold after heavy rains
But water must still be used sparingly, with EC dams under pressure
The heavy and deadly downpour across SA in recent weeks, which killed almost 100 people and left scores displaced in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal, also had a positive side to it: Day Zero was delayed throughout the country.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.