ANC struggle stalwart Thobile Mhlahlo dies
Former MEC for safety and security and anti-apartheid activist Thobile Mhlahlo has died after a short illness.
Mhlahlo, who was vital in Nelson Mandela Bay's fight against apartheid as part of the youth formations, passed away at St George's Hospital at about 8.30am on Friday.
ANC chief whip Bicks Ndoni said the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay had suffered a great loss.
"He has been very instrumental and active in all the struggles around Port Elizabeth, Uitenhage and the entire Eastern Cape.
"He was involved in student matters at a time when students where boycotting. He led that struggle until he left for exile," Ndoni said.
"He was also instrumental in making sure that people are united in the fight against the enemy especially during the so called black on black violence."