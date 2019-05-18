ANC struggle stalwart Thobile Mhlahlo dies

Former MEC for safety and security and anti-apartheid activist Thobile Mhlahlo has died after a short illness.

Mhlahlo, who was vital in Nelson Mandela Bay's fight against apartheid as part of the youth formations, passed away at St George's Hospital at about 8.30am on Friday.

ANC chief whip Bicks Ndoni said the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay had suffered a great loss.