WATCH | Makhanda road rage assault caught on camera

Criminal charges have been laid against a motorist who allegedly beat up a man in an apparent road rage altercation in Makhanda.

In a video shared on social media, the driver of a white double-cab bakkie can be seen holding a man while landing about seven upper-cut punches. The man trying to block the punches is then thrown to the ground.

Two men in a Toyota Tazz, parked in front of the bakkie, climb out and attempt to intervene. As the driver gets back into the bakkie, the man on the ground gets up and the brawl continues.

The bakkie driver then rams into the back of the Tazz, pushing it out of the way, and drives off. A person can be seen falling on to the road as the Tazz is pushed.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender confirmed that the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown). Govender said details were still "very unclear".

"The owner of the Tazz opened a case on Monday. At first it was a case of assault to cause grievously bodily harm, but it has been changed to common assault." She said the owner of the bakkie did not immediately report the incident to police. No arrests have been made.