KSD Rates defaulters find electricity source blocked
Mthatha ratepayers have blasted King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal bosses for what they termed a “gross violation of our human rights” after they could not purchase electricity on Friday and the weekend, as their accounts had been blocked by the municipality.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.