Nelson Mandela Bay gang wars now closer to home

Schoolchildren becoming increasingly involved in gang activity, revenge attacks on family members of rival gangsters, and young pupils having to run the gauntlet to get to school.

This is the latest, startling picture to emerge from Port Elizabeth’s northern areas where there has been a grim toll of nine murders and almost 20 wounded in less than a month.

“I usually say a prayer and watch as my son disappears around the street corner to start tackling the gauntlet of gangsters who are guarding each of the streets on his way to school.”

These are the words of a 34year-old Bethelsdorp mother who said her 13-year-old son is unable to focus in class as he has to think about various lies that will allow him safe passage through the less than 1km stretch to school.

During an interview on Thursday with the Port Elizabeth-based Provincial Organised Crime Unit, also known as the Gang Unit, members highlighted the sudden surge in shootings as being linked to pupils affiliated with gangs trying to make a name for themselves and targeting rival gang members, which in turn sparked revenge attacks.

The team of detectives asked to remain anonymous to avoid compromising future gang-related operations.

Three weeks of shootings in the northern areas have left nine people dead and more than 16 wounded.

In the latest incident, a 37year-old man was shot twice in the chest on Friday morning while walking in Esterhuizen Street in Arcadia. He survived.

While some shootings are confirmed to be linked to an ongoing war between three rival gangs, most of the murders have been of family members of known gangsters who had been targeted in revenge.

The Bethelsdorp mother said her son was being influenced by his older cousin – a gang member – and was being encouraged to leave school and earn a living as a gangster instead.

“My son sees what is happening around him, he hears about the people dying in the area because they had disagreements with the gangsters . . .

“As a human your first instinct is survival and should he join a gang, it will probably be to stay alive,” she said.

“Different gangs each rule over individual streets in the area . . . So my son will tell the one group that he is with them and tell the others in the next street he is with them, or have to make up a lie that he has to do something for the teacher after school.

“All this just so that he can get through the area without too much trouble and find his way to school.

“Then he has to go through it all again in the afternoon.

“I have found weed [dagga] in his bag before but he said it was from one of these gangsters who said he should give it to another pupil . . . My fear is that these lies will catch up with him.”

The gang unit said it had noted a new trend emerging, with gangs now targeting relatives of gangsters.

“If they cannot get the gangster, they will go for the next best thing, which is the mother, father, sister, brother or any relative and friend who is close to the person they are after.

“That is one of the reasons for the recent spate of shootings – the majority are relatives or friends of the gangsters they want to get,” an official said.