'Stunning incompetence, irrationality and negligence': Gordhan slams public protector

When Mkhwebane released the report, she insisted it was not an attempt to play to the political gallery, given that Ramaphosa would be announcing his cabinet appointments soon.

“When you say, why the rush, it means the public protector must not issue reports; whereas I must do my work without fear or prejudice,” she said at the time.

But Gordhan believes the timing of the report was “suspicious”, “politically motivated” and enabled “a renewal of the ongoing political campaign against me by proponents of ‘state capture’ and defenders of corruption”.

“I say this because there was no reason for the unseemly haste with which the report was issued on Friday,” said Gordhan.

He also believes that Mkhwebane’s office overlooked his submissions to her office on May 22. “It was as if they were ‘going through the motions’ and intended to find against me and Messrs Pillay and Magashula from the outset," he claimed.

Gordhan said he consulted at least six experts before approving Pillay’s retirement, including Magashula and former treasury DDG Andrew Donaldson.

“There was not a single dissenting voice. I therefore had every reason to trust that I could lawfully and properly approve the request. I acted honestly and in good faith on the best available legal advice,” he said.