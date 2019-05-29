President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce cabinet at 8pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his cabinet at 8pm this evening.

Ramaphosa’s office said that the president, sworn-in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Saturday, will inform the nation on who he has picked to join his national executive.

Ramaphosa will announce a slimmer cabinet expected to only feature 26 ministries and nine deputies, a huge decline from a cabinet of 72.

He will make the announcement at the Union Buildings in Pretoria this evening while his cabinet is expected to be sworn-in tomorrow at the same venue.

Ramaphosa has been in meetings with the tripartite alliance all day briefing them on his cabinet appointments.

Sowetan understands that Ramaphosa presented the names of those who he has chosen for his cabinet. The names were then discussed and agreed on.