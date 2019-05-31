Trevor Manuel 'vindicated': EFF must pay him R500,000 for defamation

The high court in Johannesburg on Thursday ordered the EFF to pay former finance minister Trevor Manuel R500,000 for defamatory and false statements made about him by the party.

Judge Elias Matojane also ordered the EFF to remove a statement about Manuel - from all of its media platforms - about the interview process for the new SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Manuel went to court in response to a statement by the EFF on March 27, shared on the party's official Twitter account, which accused him of nepotism and corruption in influencing the appointment of Kieswetter. Manuel chaired the selection panel which interviewed shortlisted candidates for the job.

Manuel had, however, recused himself when Kieswetter was interviewed because Kieswetter was Sars deputy commissioner at the time that Manuel was the country's finance minister.