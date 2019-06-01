Two suspects arrested for murder of elderly Free State couple

Two suspects have been arrested for the alleged murder of an elderly couple in Dealesville in the Free State.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the bodies of Petruida Patronella Deanicos, 68, and her husband, Vasilios Deniacos, 74, were discovered inside the couple’s house on Friday morning by their helper who immediately alerted the police.

Petrudia was reportedly a local DA councillor and respected businesswoman.

Mulaudzi said it was suspected that the couple might have been murdered on Thursday evening.

“It was established that a blunt object was used to murder the Deniacos. Their car and a firearm are still missing. The two suspects will appear in the Dealesville Magistrate's Court on Monday pending ongoing investigations,” Mulaudzi said.

The suspects are 25 and 29 years old.