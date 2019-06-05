‘Cowboy cop’ shuts dagga shop

A Hawks detective has been accused of walking into a Gonubie mall shop selling cannabis products “for medicinal use”, and shutting it down. The closure of Canapax medical cannabis dispensary at shop 22A, which is owned by 22-year-old Francios Gous, has infuriated Canapax franchise owner Russel de Beer.

