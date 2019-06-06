News

Traditional leader on fraud charge

By Lulamile Feni - 06 June 2019

An Eastern Cape traditional leader and two of his close confidantes appeared in court facing theft and fraud charges involving R800,000.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Illegal circumcisions in East London
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X