SANParks doesn't know where 14 roaming lions came from

SANParks, however, said it was unsure whether the lions had in fact escaped from the Kruger National Park.

"SANParks is not certain these are Kruger lions," said spokesperson Isaac Phaahla. "Indications are that the pride established this area as theirs some time back and the department, which is the authority in Limpopo, was made aware. The agency never dealt with the problem until it became a public issue," he said.

"SANParks has facilitated a meeting that resolved that the department should lead a process to relocate the pride with the help of other stakeholders.

"There are protocols that the department is familiar with."

Exactly how the lions escaped is still unclear.

"How they landed where they are is still a mystery and SANParks will not want speculate," said Phaahla.