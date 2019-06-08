News

Man finally wins battle over funeral payout

Small claims court orders Dignity Group’s assets attached to pay claim

PREMIUM
By Siya Tsewu - 08 June 2019

A Mthatha man has successfully taken the Dignity Group to the small claims court for not paying out R10,000 for his sister-in-law’s funeral.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Continued Fleet Street roadworks causes delays and raises ire of motorists
Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
X