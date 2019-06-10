Rhino project to boost community

It has already been converted from traditional farming to conservation, wildlife ranching and hunting, and was recently declared a protected site.

The community land has been bought by Bhisho and is being transferred to the Yendella community.

The community has, in turn, registered the land as the Sikhululekile Co-op and runs cattle and practises small-scale agriculture there.

The good relationship between the private landowners and the Yendella community is what laid the foundation for the project.

From the outset the community expressed interest in taking part and agreed to the incorporation of about 550ha of land at a monthly rental of R7,000.

Because that section of land is primarily dense bush and steep slopes, it was in any event unsuitable for farming.

Instead, the monthly lease will provide the community with an immediate benefit and a steady income stream, which can be used as working capital to develop and farm the rest of the property, which is good agricultural land.

The state land, meanwhile, comprises about 1,300ha of the Waters Meeting Nature Reserve, managed by the ECPTA.

Together, this land makes up a single parcel of about 12,000ha and it is here that the rhino will be introduced.