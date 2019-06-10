Thieves break into Gonubie traffic offices
Thieves broke into the Gonubie traffic department offices on the weekend and stole three national traffic information system (Natis) computers, and five boxes of papers with printed serial numbers intended for licences and vehicle registration as well as other documents.
