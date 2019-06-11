Convicted EL drug dealer cop denied appeal

The East London Magistrate’s court on Tuesday denied convicted drug dealer cop Reneal Francis leave to appeal his drug case conviction as well as a 15-year sentence.

The disgraced former cop was last month sentenced to 15 years behind bars for drug dealing.

Francis, 34, was found guilty on two counts of drug dealing after he sold 96 mandrax tablets in November 2012 to undercover Hawks officers.

He was arrested with four former police officers in April 2013. All five were in their early 30s and attached to the Mdantsane NU1 station’s crime prevention unit.