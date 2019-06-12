Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Eastern Cape police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from Gwili-Gwili village outside King Williams Town.

Police spokesperson captain Siphokazi Mawisa said Sanelisiwe Mfengwana was last seen at home with her mother and was reported missing on June 7.

Mawisa said, “It is alleged that she left the house without reporting to anyone. On the day of her disappearance she was wearing a blue denim jeans, white hooded top, printed Adidas in front.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact detective sergeant Ntsikelelo Dlomo of the King King Williams Town family violence, child protection and sexual offences on 071 364 5372 or 043 642 1950.