WATCH | 'Binge drinking' adverts Tops have been told to remove

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ordered Tops at Spar to remove two TV commercials because the closing sequences create the “impression of excessive drinking as a coping mechanism in times of trouble”.

“One arm reaches in to take one, and the drinks then all quickly disappear. It is unclear if the same person has drunk them all, quickly, or if a group of people are slowly sipping them. The overall communication is of a fast and excessive drinking binge in order to cope with the challenges of life in South Africa,” the watchdog ruled on June 4.

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) complained about Tops’ “A Serious Country” and “An Even More Serious Country” campaigns, which included two TV commercials.