WATCH | Black contractors protest against exclusion from Kidd's Beach developments

Black contractors in wards 31, 32 and 33, in protest against apparent exclusion from business around development in the area, took to the street in Kidd's Beach to make their voices heard.

They are currently waiting at the Kidd's Beach Police Station to meet with big developers and councillor Sindile Toni to raise their discontent over their exclusion in big projects including the recently completed projects Kidd's Beach mall, housing development and a private school.

Luvuyo Masele, president of the Eastern Cape Black Chamber, says they're here this morning to bring about amicable solutions between the white developers and the 30 black contractors.