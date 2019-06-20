WATCH | Stories don’t match on BCM villagers’ dry taps

Residents of a Buffalo City Metro village say they have been without water for three months, which was when their communal taps dried up.

Nxarhuni villagers said because of the water problem, they have had to limit themselves to consuming one glass a day – as opposed to the recommended two litres.

While communal taps dried up in March in Gwiqi locality, the greater Nxarhuni village has been experiencing water problems for two years.

Villagers confirmed that BCM had been carting water to the village, but they complained of favouritism as not everyone received the precious resource.

However, BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya denied that the villagers had been without water since March.

“There is water at Gwiqi village. It is not true that there has been no water since March,” he said.