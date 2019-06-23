At least two senior officials killed in Ethiopia coup attempt

At least two senior Ethiopian officials were killed during an attempt by an army general to seize power in Ethiopia’s northern state of Amhara, state television reported on Sunday.

Speaking on state television late on Saturday, Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy announced there had been an attempted coup in Amhara’s capital Bahir Dar earlier that day and that Ethiopia’s Chief of Staff General Seare Mekonnen was among the casualties.

“He was shot by people who are close to him,” Abiy said.

According to Abiy, regional government officials were in a meeting when a coup attempt occurred. It was unclear whether Seare had survived. Both the head of Amhara’s regional government, Ambachew Mekonnen, and his adviser, were killed, state media reported early on Sunday.

The coup attempt was orchestrated by General Asamnew Tsige, the region’s head of security, state media reported. Abiy said Seare had been shot while trying to fend off the attackers.