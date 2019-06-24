WSU student suspended after rape claim

A Walter Sisulu University student spent almost a week in hospital after she was allegedly raped by a fellow student.

The department of health has confirmed that the young woman was admitted to the Butterworth Hospital.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said detailing why she had spent almost a week in hospital would be a violation of her privacy.

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo confirmed that an attack at a privately owned residence in Butterworth had been reported to management.

Tukwayo also confirmed the suspect was a student at the Butterworth campus and had since been suspended pending an investigation.

She said WSU took incidents of sexual violence against its students very seriously and had a policy in place to deal with the issue.

“The university condemns incidents of sexual violence in the strongest terms possible,” she added.

The complainant has since been moved from that residence to another one.

Now other students in the residence, which is situated in town, are calling on the university to move them too, saying they fear for their safety.

One student, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, said: “We are living in fear for our lives.

“We want to move out of this residence.”

Another student said that in a meeting they had with campus management, it had been agreed that a trained security guard would take over.

“But until now we still have the same security guard.

“We do not feel safe,” she said.

The student said the security guard who was on duty on the night of the incident did not even know it had happened.

The Dispatch has learnt from a highly placed source that the suspect has not yet been arrested.

In a four-minute voice note sent to a WhatsApp group of students living in the residence, the student alleged to be the suspect confirmed he had been called to the police station, where his fingerprints and DNA samples were taken.

He also confirmed his suspension from the university and that he had been removed from the residence.

While the complainant has apparently opened a case with the police, spokespersons Captain Jackson Manatha and Captain Khaya Tonjeni could not confirm it at the time of writing on Sunday.