Jacob Zuma says he will appear before the state capture inquiry in July

Last week the state capture inquiry said Zuma had no right to insist on being furnished with a list of questions as a condition for him to voluntarily take the stand.

In a statement, the commission said it had been waiting more than six weeks for Zuma to submit a written undertaking that he would appear before it.

The week of July 15 to 19 has been set aside to enable Zuma "to give his side of the story in response to the statements or affidavits and evidence of certain identified witnesses", the commission said.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is leading the inquiry into allegations of state capture.