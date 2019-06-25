Third suspect linked to R3.9m diamond heist finally arrested

A third suspect in the R3.9m diamond heist has been arrested. Police pounced on the wounded man after he was allegedly shot by his acquaintances. He is expected to formally apply for bail on Friday. This comes as Kayleen du Plessis’ bail application was denied at the East London magistrate’s court on Monday, while another accused, Nicholas Bakaqana, previously abandoned his bail application.

