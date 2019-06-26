SAKHISIZWE LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

ORDINARY COUNCIL MEETING – 28 JUNE 2019

(Incorporating Elliot, Cala)

The Speaker of Sakhisizwe Local Municipality (Cllr Kholiswa Faku) hereby gives notice that in terms of Section 19(b) of Municipal Systems Act, Act 32 of 2000, the 4th Ordinary Council Meeting of Sakhisizwe Local Municipality for 2018/2019 financial year will be held on Friday, 28 June 2019 at Sakhisizwe Council Chamber at 10H00 am.

In terms of section 20(1) of the Municipal Systems Act, 32 of 2000, members of the public are invited to attend and the seating will be made available.

KHOLISWA FAKU

SPEAKER

www.sakhisizwe.gov.za/