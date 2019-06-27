EL man’s high on dagga tree
An Eastern Cape man has taken home the title of “Bushmaster” after growing a 3.8m dagga plant. Trevor Roussouw’s massive tree earned him the title in a competition launched last year by bio-active cell food supplier enOrmus Bud to herald the release of the company’s cannabis growing kits. Verdon “Don” Bence from Outdshoorn was awarded the title of Southern Africa’s first Budmaster for his gigantic marijuana bud.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .