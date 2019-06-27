EL man’s high on dagga tree

An Eastern Cape man has taken home the title of “Bushmaster” after growing a 3.8m dagga plant. Trevor Roussouw’s massive tree earned him the title in a competition launched last year by bio-active cell food supplier enOrmus Bud to herald the release of the company’s cannabis growing kits. Verdon “Don” Bence from Outdshoorn was awarded the title of Southern Africa’s first Budmaster for his gigantic marijuana bud.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.