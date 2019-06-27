R1.4bn revenue budget for Chris Hani municipality

Chris Hani district municipality mayor Wongama Gela has announced that the local authority’s revenue budget for the next financial year is R1.4bn , with an operating budget of R948.2m. Addressing hundreds of Chris Hani district residents during his state of the district address in Indwe on Wednesday, Gela said the operating budget was 67% grant-funded which was not a good scenario in the declining economic climate.

