R4.9m budget for ailing Cradock treatment works
Raw sewage spilling into Fish River as waste water system faces ‘challenges’
The Chris Hani district municipality has budgeted R4.9m in the next financial year to address the Cradock waste water treatment works where raw sewage has been spilling into the Fish River.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.