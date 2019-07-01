A mother’s plea to lay her son to rest
Grieving mom lacks money to give deceased initiate a burial
An impoverished Eastern Cape mother is struggling to raise funds to bury her son, one of 13 initiates who died this winter season.
An impoverished Eastern Cape mother is struggling to raise funds to bury her son, one of 13 initiates who died this winter season.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.