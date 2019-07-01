Animal rights activists to protest at 'horrific' Durban July

A group of animal rights activists will gather outside Durban's Greyville Racecourse on Saturday morning to protest against the country's biggest horseracing event.

Ban Animal Trading SA said the protest was not aimed at bringing the 123rd Vodacom Durban July to a halt.

"Just like last year, the aim of our protest against the Durban July this year is to raise peaceful awareness about the horrific realities of the horseracing and betting industry in South Africa. We are not going to bring the event to a halt at all, as we believe in creating awareness and encouraging people to make compassionate choices," the organisation's Saihashna Rajkumar said.