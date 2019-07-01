News

Teenager arrested after 14-year-old boy shot dead in Sophiatown

By Iavan Pijoos - 01 July 2019
The firearm was stolen in Moffat View, south of Johannesburg CBD, last month.
The firearm was stolen in Moffat View, south of Johannesburg CBD, last month.
Image: Roger Lamkin/123RF

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in a flat in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

"It is alleged that the teenagers were in the same apartment when the suspect, who was carrying a firearm, pulled the trigger and the bullet hit the deceased," Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

Masondo said the firearm had been stolen in Moffat View, south of Johannesburg CBD, last month.

He said police arrested a 19-year-old, who was allegedly responsible for the theft.

The arrests were made during the O Kae Molao operation by various law-enforcement agencies.

More than 900 suspects were arrested and the operation resulted in the recovery of 16 unlicensed firearms, stolen vehicles, counterfeit goods and drugs.

Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls

Community members apparently castrated and killed a man accused of being part of a gang who allegedly raped two girls, aged 14 and 18, on Saturday ...
News
2 weeks ago

Eastern Cape teenager arrested after 80-year-old woman stabbed to death

A 19-year-old is expected to appear before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court after allegedly stabbing to death a defenceless 80-year-old woman.
News
2 weeks ago

Teen arrested after attack on nurse and security guards

The Motherwell health centre in Port Elizabeth was closed on Sunday after a female nurse and two security guards were allegedly attacked by a ...
News
3 weeks ago

Six pupils accused of torturing two at school

Six pupils from Advent Comprehensive High School, an independent Christian boarding school in Maluti, were arrested last Tuesday and suspended by the ...
News
2 weeks ago

EL teenager killed while playing with gun

East London police have sent a stern warning to licensed firearm owners after a 15-year-old Mdantsane teenager was killed while playing with a gun ...
News
3 weeks ago

Teen behind bars for allegedly murdering 8-year-old schoolmate

A 17-year-old primary school pupil accused of beating to death murdering an 8-year-old learner at a North West primary school will remain in custody, ...
News
1 month ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

National Arts Festival
National Arts Festival
X