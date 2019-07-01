Teenager arrested after 14-year-old boy shot dead in Sophiatown

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in a flat in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

"It is alleged that the teenagers were in the same apartment when the suspect, who was carrying a firearm, pulled the trigger and the bullet hit the deceased," Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

Masondo said the firearm had been stolen in Moffat View, south of Johannesburg CBD, last month.

He said police arrested a 19-year-old, who was allegedly responsible for the theft.

The arrests were made during the O Kae Molao operation by various law-enforcement agencies.

More than 900 suspects were arrested and the operation resulted in the recovery of 16 unlicensed firearms, stolen vehicles, counterfeit goods and drugs.