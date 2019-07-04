'The world has ended!'- 10 reactions to Instagram, Facebook & WhatsApp going down

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp apps are back online after worrisome outages that were experienced in various countries, including SA.

On Wednesday, these social media platforms dominated Twitter's trends list as thousands reacted to the blackouts.

According to Downdetector.com on Wednesday evening, 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, 7,500 with Facebook and 1,600 with WhatsApp.

Social media users were in a flat panic and from suspecting the Wi-Fi to claiming it was a publicity stunt by Mark Zuckerberg, they came through with the memes.

Here's a 10 of the best reactions.

Back to basics