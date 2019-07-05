Lack of government communication led to Gupta landing, says Air Force chief

Air Force chief Lt-Gen Fabian Msimang said the Gupta family being allowed to land a privately chartered airplane at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013 was a "symptom" of a lack of co-ordination and communication between various government departments.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Thursday, Msimang said there were no checks and balances in place at the time to verify where information being fed into the Air Force had come from.

He told the commission that in March 2013, a month before the Gupta family landed about 80 guests at the military base to attend the family's lavish Sun City wedding, he was approached by defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's then political adviser, Michael Ramagoma.