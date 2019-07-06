WATCH | SA cricket legend Pat Symcox in social media rant over giant KZN pothole
Former SA cricketer Pat Symcox has a major gripe: a gaping hole on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
Symcox took to social media recently to warn motorists about the hole, which is on a popular road in the tourist district.
On Tuesday, Symcox - who has in the past been very outspoken regarding service delivery - questioned the capabilities of the local municipality after he came across a portion of Miami Road near Hibberdene that had been washed away.
In the video, which has since gone viral and racked up about 16,000 views on Facebook, Symcox emphasises that there had been no signs placed on the road to warn motorists of the danger they face.
"Standing on one of the roads where there are nice houses where a lot of traffic goes through. This is a massive pothole. There is not one single thing that says to you, be careful if you are driving down this road you might ride into it.
This is service delivery and people complaining about the municipality not doing what they are supposed to do. One of the main roads in Hibberdene. Damn dangerous. Someone is going to get hurt here, yet nothing is done about it. Poor show," Symcox said.
Ray Nkonyeni Municipality spokesperson Simon April could not be reached for comment but had previously told News24 that a number of roads were damaged during the April 2019 floods.
Widespread floods which began over the Easter weekend claimed the lives of 71 people, forcing government to declare a provincial disaster.