Oil spill in Algoa Bay

Authorities are monitoring an oil spill that happened while fuel was being transferred to a vessel in Algoa Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries said between 200 and 400 litres of fuel from the receiving Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chrysanthi had spilt into the sea on Saturday.

“SA Marine Fuels proceeded to dispatch a commercial oil spill response service provider to mitigate and contain the spread of the spill,” the department said in a statement.

“Current weather conditions in Algoa Bay are hindering operations, which include wildlife assessments, however the situation has been reported to be managed and is under control.

“The oil is not expected to reach the coast and [is] currently moving in an offshore direction. Transnet National Ports Authority, South African National Parks (SANParks), the South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) and other environmental bodies have been notified and are monitoring the situation along with our department.”

A contingency plan is in place should any oil reach the shore.