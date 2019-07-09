Warrants of arrest issued for Babes and Mampintsha after their no-show in court

Warrants of arrest have has been issued for gqom star Babes Wodumo and her lover Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo after the pair failed to show up at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The controversial couple were due back in court after attending mediation classes following an assault charge Babes had laid against Mampintsha in March.

Mampintsha's lawyer Pat Magwaza told our sister publication TimesLIVE he had no idea where the pair were, and that he had tried to track them down to no avail.

"I was told that they were at their house, but when I went to look for them, I couldn't find them," said Magwaza.