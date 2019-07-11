Naledi Pandor to approach Cyril Ramaphosa about Bruce Koloane

International relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor will approach President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss steps to be taken against Bruce Koloane, SA's ambassador to the Hague, for his role in the landing of a Gupta-family plane at Waterkloof in 2013 and for his performance at the Zondo commission of inquiry this week.

"I do think that we need to have a discussion with the president, we have not had such a discussion as yet," Pandor told journalists on Thursday, ahead of presenting her department's budget vote in parliament.

"It is my intention that we do discuss whether any particular action might be merited, be it some form of letter or further training, or any other action the president might deem necessary. It is a matter that I will be taking up," she said.

The president appoints ambassadors and can remove them at the recommendation of the international relations and cooperation minister.

Koloane, whose term as an ambassador ends in December, admitted under cross-examination at the state capture inquiry this week that he used the name of former president Jacob Zuma and two cabinet ministers to get clearance for the Gupta plane to land at the air force base, a national key point.