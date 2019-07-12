'There was this word, favour': Commission hears more about Guptas' Waterkloof landing

It appears the man who finally approved the clearance of the Guptas' Waterkloof flight may have done so to land a government job.

The man was seemingly trying to gain favour with former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane to get a job at the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco).

Waterkloof command centre flight post officer Thabo Ntshisi was called back to the state capture inquiry on Thursday, after his initial testimony last week, to comment on cellphone recordings between himself and another person, in which they discuss a job opportunity at Dirco.