'I'm alleged to be the king of corrupt people' - Zuma

“I have been vilified, alleged to be the king of corrupt people” were former president Jacob Zuma’s first words at the state capture commission of inquiry where he is appearing on Monday.

Zuma is appearing before commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo following various allegations by people who were in his cabinet while he was president.

The commission has so far heard evidence on how the Gupta family enjoyed special benefits during Zuma’s tenure as president of the country,

He has been implicated in wrongdoing by various people including former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, former CEO of Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) Themba Maseko, and former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.