WATCH LIVE | State capture: Jacob Zuma testifies
Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear for the first time before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.
Zuma stands accused of having abused his executive powers by making decisions that allowed for various government departments and state institutions to be repurposed and looted during his nine years in office.
On Friday, the commission heard aviation-related testimony from the director of Neo Solutions, Vivien Natasen.
Former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard testified before the commission on Thursday.
