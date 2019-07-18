News

Helping those in need

By Madeleine Chaput - 18 July 2019
Daily Dispatch, Johnson and Johnson and BCMDA staffers after a clean up in Duncan Village during their 67min duty for Mandela Day.
Image: ALAN EASON

Daily Dispatch, Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency (BCMDA) and Johnson and Johnson spending their 67 minutes for Mandela donating food, beanies, blankets and cleaning up the grounds around the Rising Sun Day care.

The day care's founder, Nozie Mswi, who passed away last year, was one of The Daily Dispatch and Johnson and Johnson local hero award winners for 2018.

The team also delivered food parcels to the Donnae Goosen feeding scheme in  Parkridge.

