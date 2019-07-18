Helping those in need

Daily Dispatch, Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency (BCMDA) and Johnson and Johnson spending their 67 minutes for Mandela donating food, beanies, blankets and cleaning up the grounds around the Rising Sun Day care.

The day care's founder, Nozie Mswi, who passed away last year, was one of The Daily Dispatch and Johnson and Johnson local hero award winners for 2018.

The team also delivered food parcels to the Donnae Goosen feeding scheme in Parkridge.