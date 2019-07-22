IN FULL | Ramaphosa's statement on taking Mkhwebane to court over campaign donations report

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he was taking adverse findings in a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on judicial review.

Ramaphosa said the findings - which related to fundraising during his campaign to become ANC president - were irrational and wrong.

Below is his full, unedited statement, released by the presidency:

Fellow South Africans,

Two days ago, on Friday 19 July, the Public Protector released a report on an investigation into allegations that I violated the Executive Ethics Code.

Since then, many South Africans have expressed concern about the findings and their implications for the country.

I have decided that it is necessary that I should make a statement on this issue to address these concerns and reaffirm that the work of government continues.