Woman grieves as mother, daughter, niece die in fire

PREMIUM

A killer locked the door to the home of grandmother Nokwaliwa Ndabihlile, 61, set fire to the house and left Nokwaliwa and her granddaughters Thandolwethu Ndabihlile, 8, and Ndiwaphiwe Kiwana, 4, to die in the inferno...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.